From Dubai to Qatar: Fear reaches the diaspora amid West Asia crisis

On the ground, life moves with cautious normalcy. The echoes of intercepted missiles overhead and occasional warning flares remind residents that the calm is fragile. “We are all safe. There is nothing to worry about. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) managed the drone attacks very well,” said a member of the All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum in the UAE.

The reassurance reflects a wider sentiment running through the diaspora: vigilance mingled with anxiety, resilience tempered by uncertainty, as tensions ripple across the region.

In recent days, multiple countries across West Asia have reported attacks, interceptions, or heightened security alerts. The countries affected include the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Iran. Together, these countries account for 23.55 per cent of non-resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin living abroad. The UAE alone hosts around 10 per cent of the global Indian diaspora, followed by Saudi Arabia with 6.95 per cent and Kuwait with 2.8 per cent, making the unfolding situation a matter of grave concern for millions of Indian families.

Reports by news agencies said Iran targeted countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, which host US military bases. The US is estimated to operate around 14 military bases across West Asia, with roughly 40,000 troops stationed in the region. The strikes have also led to flight cancellations and disruptions across the Gulf, leaving many Indians who had planned to travel stranded or facing delays. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed that hundreds of US soldiers were killed in attacks on US air bases, though independent confirmation remains unclear.

Kuwait: Missiles intercepted, fear lingers

Kuwait, home to nearly a million Indians, is among the countries seeing immediate concern. The country’s defence ministry reported that Ali al-Salem Air Base came under attack from multiple ballistic missiles, all of which were intercepted by the country’s air defence systems. There were also reported drone attacks on Kuwait International Airport, leaving several employees injured.

“There was slight panic among people following the drone attacks on the airport on Saturday. We have been hearing warning alarms at regular intervals. However, the government has neutralised all of those attacks so far. Apart from the panic, work is continuing as usual, and offices are functioning with full attendance. However, schools remain closed,” said Rajesh Mathew, a leader of Pravasi Welfare Kuwait.

The cautious mood was echoed by other members of the Indian community. “The Indian diaspora in Kuwait is huge. We are observing the situation but cannot do anything apart from what the government is telling us to do. We are closely following government orders. Until now, we have not encountered anything severe. We are taking precautionary measures on the word of government orders,” said Prabeesh M P, welfare convener of the Nair Service Society in Kuwait.

UAE: Calm facade, tension underneath

In the UAE, several attacks have been reported, including those on Zayed Airport and the Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi. There were also reports of attacks in Dubai.

Despite the developments, community leaders say the situation remains largely under control. “We are hearing no sirens. The majority of schools have shifted to online classes,” said Suresh Kumar from Abu Dhabi Malayali Samajam.

Sources associated with the All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum in Dubai said that while families in India have been repeatedly calling relatives out of concern, the situation locally has remained relatively calm. The organisation continued its Ramadan outreach work, distributing between 1,500 and 2,000 food kits daily in labour camps on Saturday, even as tensions unravelled. The programme was halted for a day on Sunday.

Missiles were reportedly intercepted in the skies above Dubai near the Mirdif area, where one of the sources resides. The noise of interceptions has been loud enough to rattle windows, contributing to an atmosphere of unease.

Indian industrialists in West Asia expressed that there is no reason to panic at this point. LuLu Group, the region’s leading full-line retailer operating over 280 stores across the Gulf Cooperation Council and led by Indian businessman Yusuff Ali M A, assured uninterrupted supply and price stability across all markets.

“We have strong inventory levels across our stores and distribution centres, and there is absolutely no disruption to supply. I urge the residents to shop responsibly and there is no reason to panic," Yusuff Ali said. “As a key stakeholder in the region’s food security ecosystem, ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential products is our highest priority. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and supply partners to continuously monitor developments and respond proactively," he added.

Daily life has adapted to the circumstances, with many schools shifting online and several workplaces adopting work-from-home arrangements. Long-term residents said that the shock stems largely from the rarity of such incidents in the country, with some saying they had never witnessed such events in decades of living in the UAE.

A prominent Indian from a business family in Dubai, who has lived there for nearly four decades, echoed this sentiment. She said she was in no condition to describe the situation around her. “Never experienced anything scary in our 38 years in Dubai,” she said, ending the call hastily. “It’s bad today… there will be escalation.”

A couple — a tech professional and a writer — who moved to Dubai a few years ago said they had never imagined seeing drones and missiles over their home. “A real sense of fear has set in as loud explosions, which began on Saturday afternoon, continue to keep residents on edge,” the writer, in her early 30s, said. “Schools have shifted to remote learning till next week,” she added.

While streets and public spaces appear relatively deserted, supermarkets have seen a surge of shoppers as residents stock up in fear of supply disruptions. Essentials such as milk, onions, and tomatoes have reportedly disappeared from shelves. Community associations have conducted joint online prayers, while early concerns about food availability briefly led some residents to stock up before government assurances restored calm. Authorities in the UAE have been proactive in countering misinformation circulating online and reassuring residents about the availability of supplies and overall security.

A journalist whose office is headquartered in Dubai said the local administration is hands-on, making efforts to keep panic at bay. “The situation is grim and with airlines and airports shut, there is a real fear all over,” he said.

Some residents are relocating within the city as a precaution, evacuating buildings around Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Downtown, and Palm Jumeirah, moving to locations they perceive as safer.

Qatar: Empty streets, alerts sound

In Qatar, Indian residents reported missile interceptions in the sky, with emergency alerts activated.

“There have been explosions and missile interceptions, and we could see the flares in the sky,” said an Indian student living in Qatar. “But the emergency response system here is very strong. We receive alerts before major attacks.”

Daily life slowed, with universities and many workplaces shifting online, and streets remaining largely empty. “It feels like an emergency situation right now. The streets are mostly deserted and there are very few vehicles outside,” the student said, adding that family members in India have been calling frequently out of concern.

Saudi Arabia: Life continues, anxiety simmers

Although reports suggested multiple explosions in Riyadh after strikes in Qatar and Bahrain, Indians in the Saudi capital say daily life continues largely unchanged. “Today I took the Metro to work. Riyadh is facing no issue at all. People are on the streets like on a normal day,” said Denny Immatty, advisory board member of the Riyadh Indian Association.

Bahrain: Missiles streak, nerves on edge

Residents reported missiles streaking across the sky, intercepted by defence systems. A source who works closely with government institutions and Indian community groups said he was around 3 kilometres away when he first noticed smoke near the naval base, later seeing the white streak of missiles before interception.

“The constant sound of missiles passing overhead — including those targeting other locations in the region — has created anxiety among residents, particularly because Bahrain shares a maritime border with Iran,” he said.

After an incident involving the Crowne Plaza, authorities restricted access to the area and did not allow journalists or media personnel near the site. Messages within Indian and regional community groups have largely focused on solidarity and reassurance.

Jordan: Drones overhead, security tightened

Jordan has not experienced direct strikes but remains tense due to missiles and drones passing overhead.

“There has been no first-hand violence in Jordan, but we are under high security since drones are passing over our skies. The local government is in contact with the embassy, and the embassy has started collecting information on the diaspora in case urgent evacuation becomes necessary. Right now we are living in shelters and expect the situation to remain like this for at least a week,” said a spokesperson for Bharatiya Samaj Jordan.

A diaspora watching, waiting, wary

Across West Asia, the Indian diaspora is navigating a delicate balance between vigilance and routine. While missile interceptions, air-raid alerts, and flight disruptions have introduced moments of fear, most communities report that work continues, supplies remain available, and governments have acted swiftly to reassure residents. For millions of Indians with relatives in the region, the events underscore how deeply the diaspora remains tied to developments across West Asia — and how quickly geopolitical tensions can resonate far beyond the region itself.