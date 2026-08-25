Govt approves transfer of DRDO developed missile tech to defence industry
The defence ministry, making the announcement, said the move is an important milestone in promoting greater participation of the domestic industries in the defence ecosystem
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of DRDO-developed technologies of all conventional missile systems to the Indian defence industry for production within the country.
The defence ministry, making the announcement, said the move is an "important milestone" in promoting greater participation of the domestic industries in the defence ecosystem.
"The provision will enable successful transition of missile system development to industrial production, reflecting the continued efforts of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) to leverage the capabilities of the Indian industry for the development and manufacture of advanced defence systems," the ministry said.
It said the objective is to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, strengthen the defence industrial base and create opportunities for the participation of Indian MSMEs and other technology partners in the supply chain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 2:18 PM IST