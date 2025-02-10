Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt expects stable delivery of GE-powered fighter jets next fiscal year

Govt expects stable delivery of GE-powered fighter jets next fiscal year

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) would have the capacity to hand over 16 to 24 aircraft in the fiscal year that starts in April following stable delivery of the engine

F-35 Fighter jets

Representative Image | Image: lockheedmartin.com

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India expects stable delivery of a domestically-made light combat aircraft powered by a GE engine in the upcoming fiscal year after a delay of nearly 12 months, a top government official said on Sunday. 
India's state-run planemaker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) would have the capacity to hand over 16 to 24 aircraft in the fiscal year that starts in April following stable delivery of the engine made by the aerospace division of GE, the official said. 
The delivery of engines for the fighter jet named "Tejas" was due to begin in March 2024, but Indian defence ministry sources said supply chain constraints faced by GE impacted new deliveries beyond the 65 engines already delivered as of 2023. 
 
The Indian Air Force is desperate to shore up its fighter squadrons, which have fallen to 31 from a target of 42, at a time when rival China is expanding its own air force. 
"The good news is that now the production line has stabilised. Not only in HAL, but also at the engine maker GE," India's Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar told reporters in the southern city of Bengaluru on the eve of the biennial Aero India aerospace exhibition, which begins on Monday. 
"We are working with our American partner GE ... so that their supply also gets streamlined in this year 2025-26 and onwards. So that makes us believe that we would be able to meet the pace that is required," Kumar added.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ex Winged Raider. Indian Air Force, Army

Ex Winged Raider: Army conducts joint airborne ops training with Air Force

Donald Trump, PM Modi

PM Modi to meet Trump with planned tariff cuts to avoid risk of trade-war

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India-France trade rose to $20 bn: Chambers of Commerce and Industry Prez

Security forces,army,soilder

31 Naxalites, 2 cops killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference in Bengaluru on the eve of the 15th edition of Aero India, February 9, 2025. Image credit: PIB

Rajnath Singh meets defence ministers of Fiji, South Sudan at Aero India

Topics : Fighter jet Fighter jet deals defence sector Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListWill AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon