Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 08:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to meet Trump with planned tariff cuts to avoid risk of trade-war

PM Modi to meet Trump with planned tariff cuts to avoid risk of trade-war

Modi's trip to the US on February 12 and 13 comes as Trump plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries, a move aimed at reshaping global trade relationships in favour of United States

Donald Trump, PM Modi

India is also reviewing surcharges levied on more than 30 items, including luxury cars and solar cells

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing additional tariff cuts ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump that could boost American exports to India and avoid a potential trade war, government officials said.

Modi's trip to the US on Wednesday and Thursday comes as Trump plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries, a move aimed at reshaping global trade relationships in favour of the United States.

Trump has not specified which countries would be hit but has previously called India a "very big abuser" on trade and stressed that India should buy more American-made security equipment to move toward a fair bilateral trading relationship.

 

India is considering tariff reductions in at least a dozen sectors, including electronic, medical and surgical equipment, along with some chemicals, to raise US exports. These reductions align with New Delhi's domestic production plans, three government officials said.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that concessions are being considered for items that India primarily sources from the US or has potential to buy more of, such as dish antennas and wood pulp. Modi is expected to discuss tariffs with Trump next week and India is open to discussing a possible mini trade deal.

Also Read

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India-France trade rose to $20 bn: Chambers of Commerce and Industry Prez

Photo: Danny Gaekwad website

Danny Gaekwad to meet PM Narendra Modi on Religare acquisition in USA

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

News Highlights: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tenders resignation to governor

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit France, co-chair AI summit with Macron on Monday

artificial intelligence machine learning

Will bring concerns from global south in AI action summit: Indian envoy

The early visit hopes to avoid a "trade war-like situation that is happening between US and China," a third official said. Trump imposed sweeping 10% tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond with duties on American energy.

The officials did not wish to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media. India's trade ministry, foreign affairs ministry and the Prime Minister's Office did not respond to requests for comment e-mailed outside official work days.

The discussions on tariff concessions follow a reduction in India's average import tariff rates to 11% from 13% on several items in the country's annual budget, and a cut in taxes on high-end bikes and luxury cars.

India is also reviewing surcharges levied on more than 30 items, including luxury cars and solar cells.

The upcoming meeting between Modi and Trump will focus on trade, defense cooperation and technology, but has been overshadowed by the recent deportation of Indians from the US

One of the three officials said the meeting will help offer political direction to ties between the two countries and detailed talks on tariffs will follow the trip.

Despite Trump's criticism of India's trade practices, the US president has called Modi "fantastic".

The US is India's largest trading partner and two-way trade surpassed $118 billion in 2023/24, with India posting a surplus of $32 billion.

Trade ties between the two nations have grown steadily over the last decade, with Washington increasingly viewing New Delhi as a counterbalance to China's growing regional influence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security forces,army,soilder

31 Naxalites, 2 cops killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference in Bengaluru on the eve of the 15th edition of Aero India, February 9, 2025. Image credit: PIB

Rajnath Singh meets defence ministers of Fiji, South Sudan at Aero India

Indian Navy's UH3H Helicopter 'Saaras'

Navy's MiG-29K, anti-ship helicopters to be displayed at Aero India

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israel begins to withdraw from key Gaza corridor as part of truce

Israel hostages

'Deprived of food': Freed Israeli hostages recall ordeal in Hamas captivity

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US India relations India trade policy Trade tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListWill AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon