Govt successfully conducts test flight of expendable aerial target 'Abhyas'

India successfully carried out a series of flight-tests of the indigenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target Abhyas from the integrated test range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast.

Abhyas has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a target for the testing of missile systems.

The DRDO has successfully completed six consecutive developmental trials of High Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) 'Abhyas' with improved booster configuration from the integrated test range, Chandipur, the defence ministry said.

The successful flight tests have paved the way for production of the Abhyas systems.

With this, Abhyas has successfully completed 10 developmental trials demonstrating the reliability of the system, it said.

The ministry said the trials were carried out with "improved radar cross section, visual and infrared augmentation systems."

