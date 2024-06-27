Business Standard
J-K police attach properties belonging to 5 Pakistan-based terror handlers

Police in Baramulla after obtaining the attachment order passed by Baramulla Court attached properties which included nine Kanals of land

Five terror handlers based in Pakistan were identified. (Representative Image)

ANI Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday attached properties worth Rs 1 crore belonging to five Pakistan-based terror handlers in Baramulla.
Police in Baramulla after obtaining the attachment order passed by Baramulla Court attached properties which included nine Kanals of land.
The five terror handlers based in Pakistan have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Mehraj ud din Lone, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo, Ab Rehman Bhat and Ab Rashid Lone.
The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC and has been linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act,7/25 Indian Arms Act,13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri.
The properties were attached during an investigation carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police. Further probe into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.
Meanwhile, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said.
The search operation is still underway to find the hidden terrorists, arms, and ammunition.
ADGP Anand Jain stated that stricter actions will be taken against those who provided habitation to the terrorists. He further urged people to help the police administration to find out such people.
On the emergence of new terror organizations, the ADGP asserted that there is the presence of groups in this area and a search operation is underway. As the investigation into the Chhattergala incident is also underway, so, it's yet to be discovered if it's a new scheme of terror organizations.
Furthermore, he assured that there is no threat to the Amarnath Yatra and an investigation is underway to find out the terrorists whose sketches were issued.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

