Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as leader; Israel says he won't last long

Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as leader; Israel says he won't last long

"Temporary appointment. Not for long," Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant posted on X with a photo of Qassem

Naim Qassem

Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem speaks during an interview with Reuters in in Beirut's suburbs, June 6, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah named Naim Qassem as its new leader on Tuesday but Israel said his tenure would be "temporary", an apparent threat after it killed his predecessor Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut over a month ago. 
"Temporary appointment. Not for long," Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant posted on X with a photo of Qassem. 
Earlier, Iran-backed Hezbollah said in a written statement that its Shura Council had elected Qassem, 71, in accordance with its established mechanism for choosing a secretary general. 
Qassem was appointed as Hezbollah's deputy chief in 1991 by the armed group's then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack the following year. 
 
Qassem remained in his role when Nasrallah became leader, and has long been one of Hezbollah's leading spokesmen, conducting interviews with foreign media, including while cross-border hostilities with Israel raged over the last year. 
Nasrallah was killed on Sept. 27 in an Israeli air attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, and senior Hezbollah figure Hashem Safieddine - considered the most likely successor - was killed in Israeli strikes a week later. 

More From This Section

US citizenship, United States, US

America repatriated over 1,100 Indian nationals in 2024, says US official

Pedro Snchez

Looking forward to advancing EU-India FTA talks: Spanish President Snchez

Pedro Sánchez, Pedro

India, Spain must contribute in building open, secure Indo-Pacific: Sanchez

India Bangladesh

Long-term trade with India will not be affected due to unrest: Bangladesh

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM stresses need for 'whole of govt' approach to national security

Since Nasrallah's killing, Qassem has given three televised addresses, including one on Oct. 8 in which he said the armed group supported efforts to reach a ceasefire for Lebanon. 
He is considered by many in Lebanon to lack the charisma and gravitas of Nasrallah. 
In its official Arabic account on X, the Israeli government said: "His tenure in this position may be the shortest in the history of this terrorist organization if he follows in the footsteps of his predecessors Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine." 
"There is no solution in Lebanon except to dismantle this organization as a military force," it wrote.

Also Read

Israel strike

Israel strikes 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon; Gaza raids continue

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Israel's latest strike on Iran may de-escalate regional tensions for now

US flag, US, united states

US urges Israeli strikes on Iran to end, warns against retaliation

Iran Israel

Israel says strikes on Iran concluded, US denies involvement; top updates

Israel strike

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

Topics : Hezbollah Lebanon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon