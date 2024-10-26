Business Standard
Home / World News / US urges Israeli strikes on Iran to end, warns against retaliation

US urges Israeli strikes on Iran to end, warns against retaliation

A senior White House official said the administration believed the Israeli operation should close out the direct military exchange

US flag, US, united states

Photo: pexels

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

The White House indicated that Israel's strikes on Iran should end direct exchange of fire between the two enemy countries, while warning Tehran of consequences should it respond.

A senior White House official said the administration believed the Israeli operation should close out the direct military exchange between Israel and Iran, and said other allies were in agreement.

United States President Joe Biden was updated throughout the day on Friday as the operation was developing and by his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, as the operation was carried out by the Israelis, the official said.

The official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said the Israeli operation was extensive, it was targeted, it was precise. The official underscored that the US had no involvement in the strike.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict israel Iran Hezbollah United States government

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

