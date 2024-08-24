Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Hindus not migrating to India, fighting in trouble-torn B'desh: CM Himanta

Hindus not migrating to India, fighting in trouble-torn B'desh: CM Himanta

Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India, he said

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

He also asserted that Muslims from the neighbouring country were attempting to crossover to seek employment. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Silchar (Assam)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh since the neighbouring country plunged into instability.
Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India, he said at a press conference here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He also asserted that Muslims from the neighbouring country were attempting to crossover to seek employment in India's textile sector.
35 Muslim infiltrators have been arrested in the past one month... they are trying to enter, but those coming are not for Assam, but to go to Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore to work in the textile industry, the CM claimed.
We have requested our prime minister to impress upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of Hindus, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Dhakeshwari temple, hindu temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Hindus, Muslims both protected Dhaka's ancient temple after turmoil: Priest

floods, Delhi floods

Bangladesh's worst floods in decades leave 5 mn stranded in low-lying areas

Adani Power

Bangladesh's crisis leaves Adani Power chasing $800 million in dues

Floods, flood

Monsoon floods kills 13, affects nearly 3 million people in Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan

Murder case filed against Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and others

Topics : Bangladesh Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon