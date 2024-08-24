Business Standard
Rajnath Singh meets US NSA Sullivan; discusses 'key' strategic matters

He also had a fruitful exchange with leading US defence companies and invited them to work with Indian partners to accelerate the Make in India programme

Rajnath Singh, Jake Sullivan, US NSA

Rajnath Singh with US NSA Jake Sullivan | Credit: X

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has met the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and shared perspectives on "key" strategic matters of mutual interest, a day after India and the US signed two key agreements to further boost their comprehensive global strategic partnership.
Singh arrived here on Thursday on a four-day official visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the US and India.
"Delighted to meet the National Security Advisor of the United States @jakesullivan and share perspectives on key strategic matters of mutual interest," Singh said in a post on X after his meeting on Friday.
He also had a "fruitful" exchange with leading US defence companies and invited them to work with Indian partners to accelerate the Make in India programme.
"Had fruitful interaction with leading US defence companies at the Defence Industry Roundtable organised by @USISPF (US India Strategic Partnership Forum). Invited them to work with Indian partners to accelerate our Make in India programme towards achieving Atmanirbharta in defence sector. Together, Indian and US companies will co-develop and co-produce for the world," he said in another post.
"At a luncheon roundtable with USISPF Board members and leaders from the defence industry, the Defence Minister touched on the evolution of the US-India defence relationship, its phenomenal growth, and how the defence sector and investments from American companies will play a central part in India's growth story and vision 2047," USISPF said in a post on X.
It said that Singh "echoed building on the defence cooperation and elevating the strategic partnership through deeper defence engagements at multiple levels".

President and CEO of USISPF Mukesh Aghi said that Singh touched on the "evolution of the defence relationship and the strategic depth, where the private sector now plays an epochal role in driving deep defence synergy in new areas of critical and emerging technology, such as cyber, drones, AI, space, and quantum."

Earlier in the day, he met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to review and further deepen the existing defence cooperation activities between the two countries.
"Excellent meeting with my dear friend @SecDef Lloyd Austin. We reviewed the existing defence cooperation activities and discussed ways to deepen it further," Singh posted on X.
The signing of Security of Supply Arrangements and the agreement for positioning of Indian officers at key US commands are pathbreaking developments, he added.
The agreements signed on Thursday pertain to the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) and a Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers.
Singh also interacted with the Indian community during the visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

