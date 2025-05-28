Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Africa share deep solidarity and unshakeable friendship: Jaishankar

India, Africa share deep solidarity and unshakeable friendship: Jaishankar

In his post, Jaishankar also shared some photos of the celebrations and spoke of further boosting India-Africa partnership

S. Jaishankar

Our partnership continues to strengthen in trade, development cooperation, capacity building and security, said Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar. | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India and Africa have a "deep solidarity" and an "unshakeable friendship", and asserted that New Delhi stands fully committed to Africa's development, prosperity and progress.

In his address at the Africa Day celebrations here, he also said that as Global South partners, India "strongly advocates a greater voice for Africa" in global institutions and discourse.

"Delighted to attend #AfricaDay2025 Celebrations today in Delhi. India and Africa have a deep solidarity and an unshakeable friendship. India stands fully committed to Africa's development, prosperity and progress," he said in a post on X.

In his post, Jaishankar also shared some photos of the celebrations and spoke of further boosting India-Africa partnership.

 

"Our partnership continues to strengthen in trade, development cooperation, capacity building and security. And as Global South partners, India strongly advocates a greater voice for Africa in global institutions and discourse.

"India and Africa will engage and work together very closely. We will together fashion a contemporary agenda of cooperation aimed towards realisation of African priorities," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India US trade agreement 2025, Bilateral Trade Agreement BTA India US, sector-specific trade talks India US, virtual trade negotiations India US, Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs, 90 trade deals in 90 days, India US tariff discussions, US trade policy

Possibility of interim trade deal between India, US by June 25: Report

Indian Passport, Passport

3 Indian citizens go missing in Iran; embassy seeks urgent action

Indian MPs delegation, Indonesia

Indonesia supports India's zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism

Indian MPs, Tharoor

Panama assures support as Indian MPs convey strong anti-terror message

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Vikram Misri calls for early convening of India-US strategic trade talks

Topics : S Jaishankar Africa External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon