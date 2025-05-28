Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 3 Indian citizens go missing in Iran; embassy seeks urgent action

3 Indian citizens go missing in Iran; embassy seeks urgent action

The Embassy of India in Tehran seeks urgent assistance from Iranian authorities to ensure the safety of missing citizens; keeps families updated

The Embassy said it has taken up the matter

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three Indian nationals who recently travelled to Iran have gone missing, the Indian embassy in the West Asian nation said on Wednesday. The embassy said that efforts are underway to trace the three missing citizens.
 
“Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having traveled to Iran,” the Embassy of India in Tehran.
 
The Embassy said it has taken up the matter "strongly” with Iranian authorities and has requested urgent action to trace the individuals and ensure their safety.
 
  "The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured," the statement read.
 

The embassy assured that it is keeping the concerned families in India informed of the developments. “We are also keeping the family-members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy,” the statement added.
 
Further details regarding the identities of the missing persons, their last known locations, or reasons for travel to Iran have not yet been disclosed.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to issue an official comment.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

