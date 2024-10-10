Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Asean friendship important in times of conflicts, tensions: PM Modi

India-Asean friendship important in times of conflicts, tensions: PM Modi

Addressing the 21st India-Asean Summit here, Modi also said he had announced the Act East Policy 10 years ago and in the past decade it had given new energy, direction and momentum

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi arrived here in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the Asean-India and East Asia summits. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India-Asean friendship was very important at a time when parts of the world were facing conflicts and tensions.
 
Addressing the 21st India-Asean Summit here, Modi also said he had announced the Act East Policy 10 years ago and in the past decade it had given new energy, direction and momentum to the historic ties between India and Asean nations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"In the past decade, India-Asean trade has doubled and now stands at more than $ 130 billion," he said.
 
 
The Prime Minister said he believed that the 21st century, also called the Asian century, is the century of India and Asean nations.
 
"India-Asean friendship, coordination dialogue and cooperation is very important at a time when several parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions," he said.
 

More From This Section

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strike on Gaza shelter kills 21, say Palestinian officials

Ratan Tata

India, world lost a giant: Garcetti as he condoles Ratan Tata's demise

Indian Army, Defence

First phase of Army Commanders' Conference to be in Sikkim forward area

Ratan Tata

When Ratan Tata flew F-16 and F-18 jets back to back over Bengaluru skies

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Laos, set to attend Asean-India, East Asia summits

Modi arrived here in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the Asean-India and East Asia summits and further deepen engagement with countries in the groupings.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Laos for Asean-India, East Asia summits

ASEAN

Southeast Asian leaders meet in Laos to tackle Myanmar crisis, disputed sea

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to attend 21st Asean-India Summit in Laos on October 10,11

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Laos on Oct 10, 11 for Asean-India, East Asia summits

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-Asean FTA talks: Goyal calls for addressing local industry's concerns

Topics : Narendra Modi India-ASEAN summit India-Asean trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon