Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to visit Laos on Oct 10, 11 for Asean-India, East Asia summits

PM Modi to visit Laos on Oct 10, 11 for Asean-India, East Asia summits

During the visit, Modi will attend the 21st Asean-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit being hosted by Laos as the current chair of Asean

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the two summits, according to the MEA | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Laos on October 10 and 11 during which he will attend the 21st Asean-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Laos is the current chair of Asean.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the invitation of his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister Modi will visit Vientiane on October 10-11, the MEA said in a statement.

During the visit, Modi will attend the 21st Asean-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit being hosted by Laos as the current chair of Asean, it said.

 

Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the two summits, according to the MEA.

"India is marking a decade of the Act East Policy this year. Relations with Asean are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision," the MEA said.

More From This Section

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed, Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi, Sajidha Mohamed

India-Maldives interjoined by shared values of democracy: President Murmu

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan rules out bilateral talks with India during Jaishankar's visit

Ministry of External Affairs

MEA names Sanjeev Singla, Ajit Gupte as ambassadors to France, Germany

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Outcomes of Muizzu's visit will take ties to new heights: Foreign secy

Israel strike

Will soon launch operations on Lebanon's southern coast, says Israel

The Asean-India Summit will review the progress of India-Asean relations through "our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" and chart the future direction of cooperation.

"The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance," the ministry said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Ola Electric | photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

News updates: Ola Electric slapped with show cause notice following surge in consumer complaints

Narendra Modi, Mohamed Muizzu

Maldives' Muizzu inks MoUs with India amid shifting diplomatic tone

Modi, Narendra Modi

Guj launches 'Vikas Saptah' to mark development during Modi's CM tenure

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed

Delegates from Indian, Maldivian side exchange five MoUs, says MEA

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

PM Modi's long journey of public service living inspiration, says Shah

Topics : Narendra Modi Ministry of External Affairs ASEAN summit India-ASEAN summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon