Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India debunks claims that US used Indian airspace to strike against Iran

India debunks claims that US used Indian airspace to strike against Iran

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates

Israel-Iran conflict

It said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine had explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Sunday dismissed as "fake" claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran. 
The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.
“Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer. This claim is FAKE,” PIB Fact Check said in a post on X. 
 
 
“Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer,” said the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. 
It said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine had explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Jerusalem, Israel, Palestine

Iran launches more than 40 missiles toward Israel, 23 people injured

Amit Shah, Amit

Amit Shah warns Naxals of monsoon operation, rules out talks or truce

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Another flight from Iran with 311 Indians lands in Delhi; 1,400 evacuated

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India pursuing FTAs with mature, rule-bound markets: S Jaishankar

Modi, Narendra Modi, Masoud Pezeshkian

PM Modi calls Iranian President after US strike, calls for de-escalation

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict Airspace United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon