Markets may dip as US strikes on Iran stoke oil fears, global volatility

Indian markets may open lower on Monday due to fears of crude oil disruption from the West Asia though domestic institutional investors may support valuations

Analysts warn that oil could spike to $130 per barrel if Iran follows through on threats to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for 20 per cent of global oil supply.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Investors may have to brace for a spike in volatility on Monday following the US military’s direct involvement in the Israel–Iran conflict over the weekend.
 
Experts believe benchmark Sensex and Nifty may correct 1–1.5 per cent if oil prices surge and Asian markets fall due to the widening of the West Asia conflict.
 
However, domestic institutional investor (DII) buying could cushion the fall. Last week, the domestic markets had gained over 1.5 per cent even as hostilities between Iran and Israel escalated.
 
On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced targeted strikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—using
