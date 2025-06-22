Markets may dip as US strikes on Iran stoke oil fears, global volatility

Investors may have to brace for a spike in volatility on Monday following the US military’s direct involvement in the Israel–Iran conflict over the weekend.

Experts believe benchmark Sensex and Nifty may correct 1–1.5 per cent if oil prices surge and Asian markets fall due to the widening of the West Asia conflict.

However, domestic institutional investor (DII) buying could cushion the fall. Last week, the domestic markets had gained over 1.5 per cent even as hostilities between Iran and Israel escalated.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced targeted strikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—using