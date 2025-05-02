India set to red-flag IMF's $1.3 bn loan for Pakistan amid rising tensions

India is not only set to red-flag the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s fresh $1.3 billion loan tranche for Pakistan, expected to be considered by its executive board on May 9, but is also gearing up to caution other global institutions and lenders like the World Bank on their engagements with its troublesome neighbour, a top government source said on Friday.

The heinous Pahalgam attack has prompted the government’s top brass to ramp up the offensive against Pakistan and re-emphasise the country's role as a perennial terror sponsor at global fora. India has traditionally abstained from voting on multilateral loans to