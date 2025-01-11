Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 03:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India joins UN committee of experts on big data for official statistics

India joins UN committee of experts on big data for official statistics

The UN-CEBD was created to further investigate the benefits and challenges of Big Data, including the potential for monitoring and reporting on sustainable development goals

United Nations

Big Data and advanced data science techniques have the potential to revolutionise the production and dissemination of official statistics. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has joined the UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics (UN-CEBD), which underscores the country's growing stature in the global statistical community and highlights its commitment to leveraging data and technology for informed decision-making.

The UN-CEBD was created to further investigate the benefits and challenges of Big Data, including the potential for monitoring and reporting on sustainable development goals.  As part of the committee, India will contribute to shaping global standards and practices in harnessing Big Data and data science for official statistical purposes, the statement by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) said.

 

India's active engagement in the Committee of Experts will highlight its pioneering initiatives, including the establishment of the Data Innovation Lab and exploration of alternate data sources such as satellite imagery and machine learning for policy making.

This membership is a strategic opportunity for India to align its domestic advancements in Big Data and data science with international goals, showcasing the country's capability to lead transformative initiatives in the data domain.

Big Data and advanced data science techniques have the potential to revolutionise the production and dissemination of official statistics.

Also Read

World Economy

Global economic growth to remain subdued at 2.8% in 2025: United Nations

United Nations

India urges UN reform ahead of 80th anniversary to tackle challenges

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

Contribution of India's youth vital to achieving SDGs: Ambassador P Harish

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

UN resolutions ignoring terrorism, not in India's interest: EAM on Gaza war

United Nations Security Council

India gets re-elected to UN Peacebuilding Commission for 2025-2026

By integrating non-traditional data sources such as IoT, satellite imagery, and private sector data streams, India aims to modernize its statistical processes, enhance the accuracy of estimates, and enable the timely availability of critical data for policy formulation and governance.

This engagement will also complement India's ongoing efforts to streamline statistical production and drive innovation in data collection, processing, and analysis to reduce the time lag in data availability, the statement said.

It will also improve decision-making and provide policymakers with real-time insights for evidence-based decisions, addressing key socio-economic challenges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rifle

9 Naxalites carrying Rs 43 lakh cumulative bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh

Singapore

Singapore Prez to visit India on Jan 15 to mark 60 yrs of diplomatic ties

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

PM Modi to attend AI Action Summit in France on Feb 10-11: French Prez

Pabitra Margherita, Pabitra, Margherita

MoS Margherita to visit Philippines, Palau, Micronesia from Jan 14-21

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India has one of the largest Defence Industrial Ecosystems in Asia: Rajnath

Topics : India and United Nations United Nations Big Data big data analytics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon