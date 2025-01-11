Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MoS Margherita to visit Philippines, Palau, Micronesia from Jan 14-21

MoS Margherita to visit Philippines, Palau, Micronesia from Jan 14-21

According to the MEA, this visit is expected to strengthen India's partnership with the Philippines, Palau, and FSM, aligning with India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision

Pabitra Margherita, Pabitra, Margherita

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, will visit the Philippines, the Republic of Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, will visit the Philippines, the Republic of Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) from January 14 to 21, as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

According to the MEA, during his visit to the Philippines on January 14, Margherita will meet with the Philippine leadership and will pay floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Centre for Peace Education, Miriam College in Manila. He will also engage with the Indian diaspora in the country.

This visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines bilateral relations, the MEA stated.

 

On January 16, at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Palau, Margherita will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Surangel Whipps Jr. and will also meet with Palau's leadership to discuss development projects undertaken by India in the country. This marks Whipps Jr.'s second term as the president of the Republic of Palau.

On January 18, Margherita will travel to the Federated States of Micronesia for the first-ever ministerial-level visit from India and will hold meetings with the leadership of FSM.

Also Read

Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador in India, German envoy

Germany trying to stem illegal migration, protect liberal stance: Ackermann

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Om Birla chairs CSPOC committee meet as India to host conference next year

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar calls Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event 'highly successful'

Chandra Arya, Canada MP

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya announces bid to become next PM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM stresses on importance of diaspora as India builds 'global workforce'

Following the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, in May 2023, Margherita's visit to Palau and FSM will continue India's engagement with the leadership of Pacific Island Countries (PICs), the MEA said in the statement.

According to the MEA, this visit is expected to strengthen India's partnership with the Philippines, Palau, and FSM, aligning with India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision.

"The visit of MOS (PM) to the region is expected to further strengthen and deepen India's traditionally close partnership with the Philippines, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) as part of India's Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific," the statement read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India has one of the largest Defence Industrial Ecosystems in Asia: Rajnath

Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi to visit France in February for AI summit: President Macron

US Russia summit , US , Russia, Vladmir Putin, Donald Trump, Russia World Cup, Russia meddling, US politics, NATO summit, World Cup in Russia, kremlin, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, moscow, world power, us president donald trump, russian presid

Kremlin welcomes possibility of meeting between Trump, President Putin

taliban

Taliban seeks India's support: Request visas for Afghan patients, students

Indian army contingent for Surya Kiran

Surya Kiran: Indo-Nepal joint military exercise focuses on urban warfare

Topics : Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry Philippines India-Philippines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon