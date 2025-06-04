India opposes ADB's $800 million aid to Pakistan, flags misuse concerns

India has vehemently opposed the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) financial assistance of $800 million to Pakistan, raising concerns about the potential misuse of ADB resources, sources said.

India abstained from voting on the package at a recent Board meeting of the ADB. Indian officials cautioned the ADB on Pakistan’s rising defence expenditure, its declining tax-to-GDP ratio, and the lack of demonstrable progress on key macroeconomic reforms.

The ADB on Tuesday approved an $800 million programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan. “Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions,” said ADB country director for