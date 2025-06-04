Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India opposes ADB's $800 million aid to Pakistan, flags misuse concerns

India opposes ADB's $800 million aid to Pakistan, flags misuse concerns

India has raised strong objections to ADB's financial aid to Pakistan, citing concerns over cross-border terrorism, high defence spend, weak reforms, and governance risks

Asian Development Bank, ADB
premium

The ADB on Tuesday approved an $800 million programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan. | Photo: Shutterstock

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has vehemently opposed the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) financial assistance of $800 million to Pakistan, raising concerns about the potential misuse of ADB resources, sources said.
 
India abstained from voting on the package at a recent Board meeting of the ADB. Indian officials cautioned the ADB on Pakistan’s rising defence expenditure, its declining tax-to-GDP ratio, and the lack of demonstrable progress on key macroeconomic reforms.
 
The ADB on Tuesday approved an $800 million programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan. “Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions,” said ADB country director for
Topics : FATF ADB Pakistan loans Operation Sindoor Asian Development Bank
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon