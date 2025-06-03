Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Asian Development Bank approves $800 million package for Pakistan

Asian Development Bank approves $800 million package for Pakistan

Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions, said ADB country director for Pakistan, Emma Fan

Asian Development Bank

ADB approves USD 800 million financing package for Pakistan under the Resource Mobilisation Reform Programme, said Khurram Schehzad | Source: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved USD 800 million for Pakistan to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management, an official said on Tuesday.

Khurram Schehzad, advisor to the finance minister confirmed the development in a brief statement on social media, saying that the package includes a USD 300 million policy-based loan (PBL) and a USD 500 million programme-based guarantee (PBG).

He said, ADB approves USD 800 million financing package for Pakistan under the Resource Mobilisation Reform Programme.

Separately, the Philippines-based lender also confirmed the development in a statement, saying that subprogramme 2 of the Improved Resource Mobilisation and Utilisation Reform Programme includes a policy-based loan of USD 300 million, and ADB's first-ever policy-based guarantee of up to USD 500 million, which is expected to mobilise financing of up to USD 1 billion from commercial banks.

 

Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions, said ADB country director for Pakistan, Emma Fan. This programme backs the government's commitment to further policy and institutional reforms that will strengthen public finances and promote sustainable growth.

Also Read

ADB President Masato Kanda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday

ADB announces $10 billion plan to transform India's urban infra, services

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB commits up to $4.5 billion in annual sovereign loans for India

Masato Kanda, ADB with FM Nirmala Sitharaman

No Pakistan-related issues discussed: ADB on meeting with FM Sitharaman

Yamuna pollution

Delhi govt plans to rope in ADB for improvement of water supply infra

GDP

ADB revises India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.7% amid US tariff risks

The programme supports far-reaching reforms to improve tax policy, administration, and compliance while enhancing public expenditure and cash management.

It also promotes digitalisation, investment facilitation, and private sector development. These measures aim to reduce Pakistan's fiscal deficit and public debt while creating space for social and development spending, it said.

Quoting ministry officials, The Express Tribune newspaper reported that it aims to enhance domestic resource mobilisation and stabilise the economy through financial reforms.

The support will help improve the tax system, increase revenues, and promote fiscal discipline. The programme is also expected to broaden the country's revenue base and marks a key step toward economic self-reliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israel kills 27 Palestinians at Gaza aid site; UN calls it 'a war crime'

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

At $0, Musk lowest paid S&P 500 CEO in 2024: Why Tesla hasn't paid him?

Mahathir Mohamad

Ex-Malaysia PM urges stronger Asean ties with China, India to replace US

Donald Trump, US President

Trump tariffs to shrink US economic growth to 1.6%, global to 2.9%: OECD

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh makes political comeback: Decoding its history

Topics : Asian Development Bank Pakistan Philippines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon