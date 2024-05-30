Business Standard
India's 5th-gen fighter looks to move off the drawing board, into the air

Business Standard was granted an exclusive briefing at HAL Bengaluru on the progress of the AMCA project

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later
Ajai Shukla HAL, Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
The US has its F-22 Raptor, and F-35 Lightning II; Russia has its Sukhoi-57; China has its J-20 Chengdu, and J-31 Shenyang —  all of them 5th-generation (Gen-5) combat aircraft built to rule the skies.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) isn't ready to be left behind. With the experience gained from building the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA), New Delhi is pushing its aircraft production monopoly, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), to join hands with the Defence Research & Development Organisation’s (DRDO)’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to build an Indian Gen-5 fighter, dubbed the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

