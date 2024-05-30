India's 5th-gen fighter looks to move off the drawing board, into the air

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

The US has its F-22 Raptor, and F-35 Lightning II; Russia has its Sukhoi-57; China has its J-20 Chengdu, and J-31 Shenyang — all of them 5th-generation (Gen-5) combat aircraft built to rule the skies.