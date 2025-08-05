Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
News

'India's position on the South China Sea is clear and consistent': MEA

India's position on the South China Sea is "clear and consistent," and it considers it as part of the global commons, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

In response to a query raised during a special briefing here on the ongoing visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran said India has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region.

He was asked about the just-held India-Philippines bilateral naval exercise off the Philippines.

According to reports, the exercise also took place in parts of the South China Sea.

 

Topics : MEA South China Sea India-Philippines

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

