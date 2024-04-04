India's relations with neighbours much better than earlier, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India's ties with all neighbours, except China and Pakistan, have improved significantly compared to previous times.

Speaking during a media interaction here to underscore India's diplomatic strides in the region, Jaishankar said India's relationship with China was "challenging," but the country was "confident" and capable of protecting its interests.

"We have a challenging relationship with China. But this is a country which is today confident, which is capable of advancing and defending its interests, and in a competitive world, we will compete," he said when asked whether the Chinese interference in small countries around India is a matter of concern. The minister dismissed the suggestion that India has more unfriendly neighbours than it had a decade ago.

"Please go to Bangladesh and ask people what they think. Please ask in Sri Lanka. During their deepest economic troubles, who stood by them? Go to Nepal and ask them during COVID, where did you get all the vaccines? Who gave you fertilizers and fuel when Ukranian trouble happened," the minister said.

He said there might be forces in the neighbourhood who create problems and there might be people in India who like to play out these problems.

"So, as far as we are concerned, I think we have right now a very abnormal relationship with China, and we have with Pakistan-- you all know what the status of our current relationship is. But barring these two, I think our relationship with neighbours is in fact much better than what it has been for a long time," Jaishankar said.

He said India's relationship with Bangladesh is very strong and it is growing in every area.

Responding to a query on anti-India protests in Bangladesh by opposition forces, the minister said, "I can only say that India-Bangladesh relations are very good, very strong. When I look at India-Bangladesh relations, I am very confident that in every area, that relationship is growing.

"So, I have a positive view, very positive assessment about what is happening there," he said.

Asked about the allegations that India lost its land areas to China during the BJP-rule, Jaishankar said, "In 1962, we lost 38,000 kilometers of land, but post-2000, I don't think you would be correct in asserting that we have lost land."



Responding to a query on the present status of the BJP's poll promise on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), the minister said there is a national position on the matter.

"The Parliament of India has taken a united stand, and every political party in the country has supported that stand. It is a stand that we will never accept that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is not part of India. So, that is a united stand," he said.

Jaishankar said terrorism is the central issue as far as India's relationship with Pakistan is concerned.

"We are a party and a government that has been very clear that we will not ignore terrorism; we will not look away when terrorism happens. If something happens, we will deal with it," the minister said.