Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India slams Pak for 'unjustified' reference to Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA

India slams Pak for 'unjustified' reference to Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA

Harish's strong retort came after Pakistan's former foreign secretary made references to Jammu and Kashmir in her remarks at informal meeting to commemorate International Day to Combat Islamophobia

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

Harish said frequent references by Pakistan will "neither validate their claim nor justify their practice of cross-border terrorism"

Press Trust of India United Nations
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has slammed Pakistan for its "unjustified" reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly, with New Delhi asserting that such remarks will neither validate the country's claim nor justify its practice of cross-border terrorism.

"As is their habit, the former foreign secretary of Pakistan today has made an unjustified reference to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, said in remarks on Friday in the General Assembly at the informal meeting of the plenary to commemorate the International Day to combat Islamophobia.

Harish said frequent references by Pakistan will "neither validate their claim nor justify their practice of cross-border terrorism".

 

"The fanatical mindset of this nation is well known, as also its record of bigotry. Such efforts will not change the reality that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of India," he said.

Harish's strong retort came after Pakistan's former foreign secretary, Tehmina Janjua, made references to Jammu and Kashmir in her remarks at the informal meeting to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

More From This Section

Ranjani Srinivasan

Indian student at Columbia self-deports as Trump admin cancels visa

PremiumIndian Navy

India, Bangladesh conduct naval exercise and patrol despite strained ties

Donald Trump, Trump

Allies wrap up G7 meeting overshadowed by Trump's tariffs, Canada taunts

Sanjay Bhandari

Govt seeks to appeal Sanjay Bhandari extradition discharge ruling

Premiumschoolgirls, school girls

When Zambia replicated Bihar's programme to give bicycles to school girls

Topics : Ministry of External Affairs Jammu and Kashmir India Pakistan relations India-Pakistan conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon