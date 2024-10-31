Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India stands ready to do more for Palestinian people: India's PR to UN

India stands ready to do more for Palestinian people: India's PR to UN

Harish detailed that India's current development assistance for Palestine amounts to $120 million, which includes a cumulative contribution of $37 million to the UNWRA for Palestine Refugees

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni, Antonio Guterres, Antonio, Guterres

India’s Permanent Representative designate to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish with UN Secretary General António Guterres | (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasised India's commitment to increasing its support for the Palestinian people while addressing the UN Security Council's Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East on Wednesday (local time).

"India stands ready to do more for the Palestinian people," he stated.

Harish detailed that India's current development assistance for Palestine amounts to $120 million, which includes a cumulative contribution of $37 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA).

He further stated that India had sent an initial shipment of six tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to UNWRA on October 22. The representative also "unequivocally" condemned the October 7 terror attacks in Israel.

 

"The scale of our development assistance currently stands at $120 million. This includes our cumulative support of $37 million to UNWRA. We have also sent the first tranche of 6 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to UNRWA on 22nd October this year. The terror attacks in Israel on 7th October deserve our unequivocal condemnation," he said.

Harish further called for the immediate release of all hostages and an urgent ceasefire and expressed support for a two-state solution.

More From This Section

War, Israel-Gaza war

New push to wind down Middle East conflicts faces familiar challenges

Sheikh Naim Kassem, Naim Kassem

War with Israel to continue for proper cease-fire terms: Hezbollah's Kassem

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong

'Invest in China' to boost 'Make in India': Chinese envoy Xu Feihong

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Wants to continue peace process with China through consensus, says Rajnath

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

UN calls for thorough investigation into killings during Bangladesh unrest

"I reiterate India's call for an immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire... We support a two-state solution, which entails the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestine within mutually agreed borders," he said.

Harish urged the international community to unite in these efforts, underscoring India's role as a reliable partner committed to fostering long-term peace and stability in the region.

"We also urge all members of the international community in this endeavour. India underlines its abiding faith in its vision of a peaceful and stable Middle East. In India, the international community has a reliable partner that is willing to continue its engagement with all concerned stakeholders towards forging long-term peace and stability," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

United Nations Security Council

Israel must step in if it bans the UN agency that is lifeline for Gaza: UN

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

22 people killed in Israeli strike on school, says Gaza health ministry

Israel Flag, Israel

How Israel's Mossad planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah's pagers

Brown University, Israel, Palestine

Brown University trustee Edelman resigns over divestment vote on Israel

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India supports Israel-Palestine ceasefire as soon as possible: Jaishankar

Topics : Palestine refugees Israel-Palestine India aid United Nations India and United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon