UN calls for thorough investigation into killings during Bangladesh unrest

The UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk concluded a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday

Shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against PM Sheikh Hasina and her government. | File Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

A top United Nations human rights official called Wednesday for a thorough investigation of all killings and other rights violations during the violent unrest leading up to and after the fall of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk concluded a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday, as an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is navigating through challenges to establish order in the country.

Hasina ended her 15-year rule when she fled the country to India on August 5 after a student-led demonstration morphed into an anti-government protest movement in July. Hundreds of students, security officials and others were killed during the protests, and after Hasina's fall hundreds more, including Hasina's supporters, were killed in revenge attacks or in mob violence across the South Asian nation.

 

Turk has already sent a fact-finding mission to look into the killings after the Yunus-led government formally requested an investigation by the UN. Hasina had also sought an investigation into the killings.

Turk highlighted the need to thoroughly investigate the allegations of attacks on the country's minority groups including its Hindu religious minority, which has been protesting on streets demanding safety and other rights.

The pursuit of justice for the brutal violence against protestors and other people - including children - killed and seriously wounded in July and August is a priority, he told a press conference here.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Turk met with Yunus, other officials in the government, student leaders, civil society members as well as injured protesters who were still being treated in hospitals.

Turk praised the Yunus-led government for its desire to pursue crucial reforms in the country.

There are real opportunities, and certainly high expectations, for fundamental change for the better -- for a new approach to governance, development and economic policies grounded in human rights, drawing on the achievements of the recent movement, he said.

This time, there must be justice. This time, reforms must be sustainable and durable, so that the abusive practices of the last decades are not repeated, he added.

Journalists' groups in the country said many pro-Hasina journalists were facing fictitious charges of murder and other crimes, and demanded the release of journalists who had been detained and sent to jail in recent months on those charges.

Paris-based group Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, in August called for the detained journalists' immediate release and for unfounded charges to be dropped.

Turk said there should be transparency and accountability in the process of filing charges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Muhammad Yunus United Nations

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

