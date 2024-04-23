Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India successfully test fires new version of medium-range ballistic missile

The defence ministry said the user launch has proven the operational capability of the missile with new technologies

Missile, missile test

It is learnt that the missile is not from the 'Agni' family of weapons systems. Photo: X@ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday carried out a successful test firing of a new version of a medium-range ballistic missile.
The defence ministry said the user launch has proven the operational capability of the missile with new technologies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The test firing was conducted under the aegis of the strategic forces command.
"A successful launch of the new variant of a medium-range ballistic missile was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command on April 23," the ministry said.
"The user launch has proven the operational capability of the Command and validated new technologies," it said in a brief statement.
It is learnt that the missile is not from the 'Agni' family of weapons systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Defence Ballistic missile

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon