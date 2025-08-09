Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India welcomes Putin-Trump summit on Ukraine conflict in Alaska next week

India welcomes Putin-Trump summit on Ukraine conflict in Alaska next week

India on Saturday welcomed next week's summit talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska to find ways to end the Ukraine conflict.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), endorsing the move, said India stands ready to support the efforts as it recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent position that "this is not an era of war".
 
India's reaction came hours after the US and Russia announced that Trump and Putin will meet in Alaska next Friday on the Ukraine conflict.
 
"India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on August 15," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. 
 
"This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, 'This is not an era of war'," he said. 
"India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts," Jaiswal said in a statement.

