Air Force Chief confirms at least 5 Pakistani jets downed during Op Sindoor

Air Force Chief confirms at least 5 Pakistani jets downed during Op Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh described the downing of a large ELINT or AEW&C aircraft at 300 km as the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill

Three key hangars were also hit, he said: the Sukkur UAV hangar, the Bholari hangar, and the Jacobabad F-16 hangar (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai
Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, chief of the Indian Air Force, on Saturday revealed that the Indian military destroyed at least five Pakistani fighter jets and at least one large aircraft during Operation Sindoor.
 
Speaking at an event at the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Management Academy, he described the downing of the large aircraft at a distance of around 300 kilometres as the largest recorded surface-to-air kill to date.

Damage to Pakistan’s defence infrastructure

The Air Chief detailed further strikes against Pakistan’s defence capabilities, including the destruction of two command and control centres at Murid and Chaklala, and the targeting of six radar installations of various sizes.
 
 
Additionally, two Surface-to-Air Guided Weapon (SAGW) systems located in Lahore and Okara were hit. Three key hangars were also damaged: the Sukkur UAV hangar, the Bholari hangar, and the Jacobabad F-16 hangar. Intelligence indicates at least one AEW&C aircraft and several F-16s undergoing maintenance were present in the latter facility. 

India’s red line against terror

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a military response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
 
Following India’s offensive, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling along the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as attempted drone strikes. India responded with coordinated strikes that damaged radar facilities, communication centres, and airfields across eleven Pakistani airbases, including the Nur Khan air base.

Ceasefire after four days

With fears of the conflict escalating, Western powers, particularly the US, intervened, with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking to both sides.
 
The conflict halted four days later, when Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations called his Indian counterpart to offer a ceasefire. India agreed to stop further military action.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has since said Operation Sindoor is not yet over and that India will treat any future act of terror as an act of war, responding accordingly.

Operation Sindoor Indian Air Force Pahalgam attack India-Pak conflict India-Pakistan conflict

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

