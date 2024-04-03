Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian Air Force receives first indigenously designed Crash Fire Tender

The Indian Air Force is promoting indigenisation and has procured many made-in-India items to meet its operational requirements

Crash Fire Tender

(Photo credit: Photo posted on Twitter by @IAF_MCC)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said it had recently received the delivery of the first indigenously designed and developed Crash Fire Tender (CFT).
"The IAF recently took the delivery of the first among many, indigenously designed and developed Crash Fire Tender. Manufactured by a Noida-based Indian MSME firm, against a contract worth Rs 291 Cr, the Indian manufacturer ensured the delivery of the CFT within 14 months of contract signing," posted the Air Force on its social media handle X.
"This was achieved in spite of multiple disruptions in the global supply chain. As envisaged and promised, the IAF continues to handhold the Indian Defence Manufacturing and Production entities," read the post.

Also Read

Tejas crash: LCA has 4X better safety record than Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder

Tejas Movie: Release date, cast, trailer, show timing and ticket price

HAL hands over first LCA Tejas twin-seater aircraft to Indian Air Force

HAL conducts successful first flight of LCA Tejas Mk1A in Bengaluru

Nigeria, Philippines, Argentina showing interest in procuring Tejas: HAL

Disengagement, de-escalation is the way forward, says Rajnath Singh

Nato proposes $100 billion package over five years to aid Ukraine

World Central Kitchen suspends Gaza operations after 7 workers killed

Red Sea crisis: India's responsibility to look at such situations, says EAM

Katchatheevu: Why getting Sri Lanka to see Indian POV may be an uphill task

Topics : Indian Air Force defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon