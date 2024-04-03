Indian Air Force receives first indigenously designed Crash Fire Tender

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said it had recently received the delivery of the first indigenously designed and developed Crash Fire Tender (CFT).

"The IAF recently took the delivery of the first among many, indigenously designed and developed Crash Fire Tender. Manufactured by a Noida-based Indian MSME firm, against a contract worth Rs 291 Cr, the Indian manufacturer ensured the delivery of the CFT within 14 months of contract signing," posted the Air Force on its social media handle X.

"This was achieved in spite of multiple disruptions in the global supply chain. As envisaged and promised, the IAF continues to handhold the Indian Defence Manufacturing and Production entities," read the post.