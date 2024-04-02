World Central Kitchen suspends Gaza operations after 7 workers killed

According to WCK, the workers were from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, one dual US-Canadian citizen, and one Palestinian. | Photo: Reuters

World Central Kitchen said it was suspending its aid operations in Gaza after seven of its workers were killed overnight.

"World Central Kitchen is pausing our operations immediately in the region. We will be making decisions about the future of our work soon," said Erin Gore, CEO of the US-based organization.

WCK confirmed that seven of its workers were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on a convoy of trucks delivering food in Deir al-Balah in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The Israel Defense Forces said it is investigating the incident.

"The IDF is conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident," the IDF said. "The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."





According to WCK, the workers were from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, one dual US-Canadian citizen, and one Palestinian.

Meanwhile, Israeli aircraft struck 25 terror targets across Gaza in the last day, including weapons warehouses, and other terror infrastructure.

In Khan Yunis, soldiers eliminated terrorists and destroyed warehouses of Hamas military equipment.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.





