Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Army responds to Pak firing amid tensions after Pahalgam attack

Indian Army responds to Pak firing amid tensions after Pahalgam attack

As tensions between India and Pakistan rose, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in Srinagar with senior Army commanders

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

As tensions between India and Pakistan rose, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in Srinagar with senior Army commanders. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Army has effectively responded to unprovoked firing by Pakistani military at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir amid sharp escalation of tension between the two neighbours following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

Military sources said the Pakistan military resorted to the firing on Thursday, adding there were no reports of any casualties.

There is no official word from the Indian Army on the Pakistani firing and the Indian response.

"There were incidents of small arm firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan," said a source.

"The firing was effectively responded to," the source added.

 

Also Read

Indian army, security forces

Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan opens fire across LoC, India retaliates

arrest

Two Navy officers among 3 held for extorting money from Agniveer aspirants

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Bandipora: Worker of terrorist killed, two security force personnel injured

Indian soldier, soldier

One jawan killed in gunfight with hiding terrorists in J-K's Udhampur

Dhruv helicopter, Dhruv helicopters

Army permits limited flying of Dhruv helicopters after Pahalgam attack

As tensions between India and Pakistan rose, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in Srinagar with senior Army commanders.

Pakistan military has been put on high alert following India's assertion that it will hunt down the terrorists involved in Tuesday's Pahalgam strike that killed 26 people.

In view of the cross border linkages to the Pahalgam terror attack, India on Wednesday announced a raft of punitive measures including the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closing of the Attari land-border crossing and expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.

New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.

In its response, Pakistan on Thursday announced shutting its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended trade with New Delhi including through third countries.

Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact will be seen as an "act of war".

Amid nationwide outrage over the terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the killers of Pahalgam will be pursued "to the ends of the earth" as he promised to "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers".

In an address at a rally in Bihar's Madhubani, Modi vowed to punish terrorists behind the strike and said India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.

"Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers," he said.

"We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," he added.

"Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in these times," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumPahalgam terror attack

IWT suspension: India likely to take visible on-ground action soon

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

IMF praises Sri Lanka's steady economic reforms, investor focus

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi, Gabbard

'We stand with India', declares Tulsi Gabbard, director of US intelligence

Railways, train

Railway infra, Kashmiri Pandits on terror target; security forces on alert

India-Pakistan

Pak Senate slams India for linking Pahalgam terror attack to Islamabad

Topics : Indian Army Pakistan Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon