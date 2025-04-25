Friday, April 25, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak Senate slams India for linking Pahalgam terror attack to Islamabad

Pak Senate slams India for linking Pahalgam terror attack to Islamabad

The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba

In a significant diplomatic break between India and Pakistan in years, Islamabad on Thursday suspended all bilateral agreements with New Delhi in response to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The resolution also condemned India's declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and said the move amounted to "an act of war. | Representational

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid Indo-Pakistan tensions, Pakistan's Senate on Friday passed a resolution rejecting India's "frivolous and baseless attempts" to link the country with the Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar moved the resolution, which got across-the-board support from parties in the upper house of parliament.

"Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation," the resolution said.

The resolution, rejecting all "frivolous and baseless attempts" to link Pakistan with the attack, said killing innocent civilians was against the values upheld by Pakistan.

 

Also Read

Vinay Narwal,

'We should be proud of him': Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

'Concerned at loss of tourists' lives': Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam terror attack: What is The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar?

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Centre appoints Narender Mann to conduct 26/11 trial against Tahawwur Rana

Pakistan terrorist

LeT terrorist Abu Qatal, top aide of Hafiz Saeed, killed: All we know

It condemned the orchestrated and mala fide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan, which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political goal.

The resolution also condemned India's declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and said the move amounted to "an act of war.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister informed the house that the Foreign Office briefed diplomats from 26 countries about the current situation in the region.

He said Pakistan's armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any Indian misadventure and added that any such move would be met in kind, similar to the past.

The resolution comes a day after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting by top civilian and military leaders in Pakistan put the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords with India on hold, suspended all trade, and closed its airspace for Indian airlines.

On Thursday, Islamabad also closed the Wagah border post, cancelled visas given to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES), and asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave mirroring steps taken by India over the Pahalgam terror attack.

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty and downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

'Identify Pakistani nationals, ensure their return': Amit Shah to CMs

India-Pakistan

With Indus and Simla pacts halted, a look at key India-Pakistan treaties

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka to hold talks with India, UAE to build new energy hub in May

World Bank

World Bank not informed of Indus Waters Treaty suspension by India

PremiumPakistani High Commission

Tit-for-tat: Expulsions of Pakistani diplomatic staff over the years

Topics : Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistan Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon