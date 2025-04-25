Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Railway infra, Kashmiri Pandits on terror target; security forces on alert

Railway infra, Kashmiri Pandits on terror target; security forces on alert

The inputs were received after the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists

Railways, train

The Railway security personnel have been asked to refrain from doing so as this may increase their 'vulnerability'. | Representational

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces are on high alert after inputs suggested that terrorists are "actively planning" an attack on vulnerable railway infrastructure, Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals working in the Valley, officials said.

The inputs were received after the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists.

The intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists are actively planning an audacious attack on non-locals, Kashmiri Pandits and security personnel in the coming days, they said.

The officials said railway infrastructure remains a vulnerable target, as many railway staff in the Valley are non-local.

The Railway security personnel, who frequently move outside their barracks in local markets, have been asked to refrain from doing so as this may increase their "vulnerability", they said.

 

Also Read

Patel Engineering secures two infra projects worth Rs 2,036.89 crore

Patel Engineering secures two infra projects worth Rs 2,036.89 crore

PremiumVishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Energy, steel, textiles cos line up ₹5.5 trn investment in Chhattisgarh: CM

IIP, index of industrial production, manufacturing, industrial production

Key infrastructure sectors growth slows to 3.8% in March: Govt data

Infrastructure, project financing

Govt aims completion of infrastructure in nine plastic parks by 2025 end

Premiumcash money

KKR-backed Highways Infrastructure Trust plans to raise ₹4,950 crore

The officials said these personnel have been warned to curtail such movements with "immediate effect" to ensure their safety.

A warning has also been issued that Pakistan's espionage agency ISI is planning to execute targeted attacks on Kashmir Pandits and police personnel in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

The forces have immediately swung into action, and it has been ordered that "all necessary precautionary measures" be taken by RPF in coordination with local police and security agencies to "thwart any such attempt" to sabotage railway projects by the terrorists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India-Pakistan

Pak Senate slams India for linking Pahalgam terror attack to Islamabad

Amit Shah, Home Minister

'Identify Pakistani nationals, ensure their return': Amit Shah to CMs

India-Pakistan

With Indus and Simla pacts halted, a look at key India-Pakistan treaties

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka to hold talks with India, UAE to build new energy hub in May

World Bank

World Bank not informed of Indus Waters Treaty suspension by India

Topics : infrastructure Kashmiri Pandits terror attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon