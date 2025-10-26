Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Indian Envoy to US discusses trade deal, energy security with US Senator

Indian Envoy to US discusses trade deal, energy security with US Senator

Our discussions focused on our work to arrive at a mutually beneficial trade arrangement, India's energy security

Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra

In the Berlin Global Dialogue, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will not do any deal in a hurry or with a "gun to our head". | (Photo/ANI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Sunday discussed a mutually beneficial trade agreement, energy security and oil and gas trade with Jeanne Shaheen, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Had a productive meeting with @SenatorShaheen, Ranking Member, Senate Foreign Relations Committee @SFRCdems. Our discussions focused on our work to arrive at a mutually beneficial trade arrangement, India's energy security and increasing oil and gas trade with the US, and shared geopolitical challenges in our region, Kwatra posted on social media.

The Indian Ambassador also shared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

 

Also reiterated our PM's stance for peaceful resolution of conflict in Ukraine through constructive dialogue and diplomacy, Kwatra added.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the proposed bilateral trade deal between India and the US, which, according to an official, is "very near" to concluding.

"We are very near as far as deal is concerned," the official said on Friday.

In the Berlin Global Dialogue, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will not do any deal in a hurry or with a "gun to our head".

Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India.

The relations between the two countries have been reeling under severe stress after the Trump administration imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. It includes a 25 per cent additional import duty for buying Russian crude oil.

India has described these duties as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

