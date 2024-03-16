Indian Navy commandos launch op to rescue MV Ruen crew from pirates: Report

Indian Navy’s Marine Commandos have launched a major operation to rescue the crew of hijacked merchant vessel MV Ruen from Somali pirates, reports citing Indian Navy officials said.



"As per inputs from the crew, there are around 25 pirates on board the merchant vessel who could have been using it as the mother ship for carrying out piracy in nearby areas. Indian Navy operations are underway," Indian Navy officials said to the news agency ANI.

The Navy had intercepted the pirate-controlled ex-MV Ruen vessel on March 15, Friday. It was hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023. There are at least 15-plus crew on the vessel from Bulgaria, Angola, and Myanmar, Navy officials said.

On being intercepted, the pirates opened fire on the Indian warship, which is taking appropriate action as per international law to counter piracy. Operation by the commandos was on by the time of filing of this report.

“The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of piracy on the high seas,” the Navy said.

“The pirates on-board the vessel have been called upon to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding against their will,” the Navy had said in a statement.

In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy has extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean following attacks on them.

The Indian Navy, earlier this month, foiled a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel having a crew of 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals along the east coast of Somalia.

In January, Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew of an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel after it was attacked by pirates off the east coast of Somalia.

The Navy on January 5 thwarted an attempted hijacking of the Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea and rescued all its crew members.

Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India’s west coast on December 23.







The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on #IndianNavy thwarts designs of Somali pirates to hijack ships plying through the region by intercepting ex-MV Ruen.The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on #14Dec 23, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of #piracy on high… pic.twitter.com/gOtQJvNpZb March 16, 2024 The Navy has already enhanced the deployment of its frontline ships and surveillance aircraft for maritime security operations in view of the maritime environment in the critical sea lanes, including in the North and Central Arabian Sea.

(With agency input)