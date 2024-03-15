Indian Army raises its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters

The Indian Army raised its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Rajasthan on Friday seeking to support ground operations in the western sector, officials said.

Sources said the squadron has been raised in Jodhpur.

The squadron will support ground operations in the western sector, they added.

The delivery of the Apache attack helicopters is expected to start in May, officials said.

The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of these attack helicopters.