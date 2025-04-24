Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Navy test-fires missile amid tensions after Pahalgam attack

Indian Navy test-fires missile amid tensions after Pahalgam attack

The missile test comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, that claimed the lives of 26 people

INS Surat

INS Surat (Photo: Screenshot)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy on Thursday said its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully shot down a fast, low-flying missile target that was skimming over the sea surface, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities.
 
The missile test comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, that claimed the lives of 26 people.
 
 
 
This is also comes amid Pakistan's maritime advisory indicating plans to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test from its Karachi coastline, within its Exclusive Economic Zone, between April 24 and 25.
 
(This story will be updated with more details.)

Topics : Indian Navy Pahalgam attack Missile Test

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

