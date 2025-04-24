Indian Navy test-fires missile amid tensions after Pahalgam attack

The Indian Navy on Thursday said its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully shot down a fast, low-flying missile target that was skimming over the sea surface, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities.
The missile test comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, that claimed the lives of 26 people.
#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSSurat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities. Proud moment for #AatmaNirbharBharat!@SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/hhgJbWMw98— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 24, 2025
This is also comes amid Pakistan's maritime advisory indicating plans to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test from its Karachi coastline, within its Exclusive Economic Zone, between April 24 and 25.
