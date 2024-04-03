Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian Navy reaches Japan for bilateral anti-submarine warfare exchange

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said its P8I aircraft has reached Japan for a bilateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and subject matter expert exchange with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Indian Navy

(Photo credit: Photo posted on X by @indiannavy)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said its P8I aircraft has reached Japan for a bilateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and subject matter expert exchange with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).
In a post on X, it said, "An Indian Navy P8I arrived at Atsugi, Japan, for bilateral ASW and subject matter expert exchange with the JMSDF. The crew will plan and execute maritime reconnaissance and ASW operations alongwith JMSDF. #BridgesofFriendship @jmsdf_pao_eng @IndianEmbTokyo."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Indian Navy also shared a picture of the aircraft with the post.
????????-???????? #BridgesofFriendship@jmsdf_pao_eng @IndianEmbTokyo pic.twitter.com/eH5d8FaXky — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 3, 2024

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 video game set to roll out globally on Nov 10

Indian Navy's first MH-60R sub-hunter squadron soars: All you need to know

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

19 fishermen detained by Sri Lanka return home: Indian High Commission

Nato debates plan to provide long-term military support to Ukraine

India-Taipei Association condoles loss of lives in Taiwan earthquake

Indian Air Force receives first indigenously designed Crash Fire Tender

Disengagement, de-escalation is the way forward, says Rajnath Singh

Topics : Indian Navy Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon