Indian Navy reaches Japan for bilateral anti-submarine warfare exchange

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said its P8I aircraft has reached Japan for a bilateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and subject matter expert exchange with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).





In a post on X, it said, "An Indian Navy P8I arrived at Atsugi, Japan, for bilateral ASW and subject matter expert exchange with the JMSDF. The crew will plan and execute maritime reconnaissance and ASW operations alongwith JMSDF. #BridgesofFriendship @jmsdf_pao_eng @IndianEmbTokyo."The Indian Navy also shared a picture of the aircraft with the post.



The crew will plan & execute Maritime Reconnaissance & ASW operations alongwith JMSDF.

