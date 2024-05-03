Business Standard
Indians travelling to Iran and Israel should remain vigilant, says MEA

MEA had urged against travelling to the nations on April 12.

However, the MEA has not officially issued a travel advisory reflecting a change in stance for the two nations so far."

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Indians travelling to Iran and Israel should remain vigilant and be in touch with Indian Embassies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. This is a departure from the MEA's travel advisory last month urging Indians not to visit the two countries.

'We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now. We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while travelling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy,' MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, responding to media queries on Friday.
On April 12, the MEA had said all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. 'They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,' it had said.

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict West Asia

First Published: May 03 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

