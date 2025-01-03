Business Standard

Iskcon Kolkata to hold daily prayers till normalcy returns in Bangladesh

The Chittagong court had on Thursday denied bail to Das, a former Iskcon leader, in a sedition case

Chinmoy Krishna Das

Das was arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on November 25. | Photo: Reuters

Iskcon Kolkata on Friday said its followers will continue holding prayers till normalcy returns in Bangladesh, where Hindus and other religious minorities have been facing atrocities since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon), Kolkata, has been holding daily prayers at its Albert Road centre here for over a month for the safety and security of religious minorities in Bangladesh, and the release of jailed Hindu spiritual leader  and other monks in the neighbouring country.

"We will continue with our daily prayers for the minorities in Bangladesh till normalcy returns there," Iskcon Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das said.

 

"Devotees are very anxious as to what the future holds for the minorities in Bangladesh," he told PTI.

He said the devotees were, however, hopeful that Chinmoy Krishna Das will get justice before the high court in Bangladesh, challenging a Chittagong court order denying bail to him.

The Chittagong court had on Thursday denied bail to Das, a former Iskcon leader, in a sedition case.

Das was arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on November 25.

There have been a series of attacks on Hindu community members and their places of worship since the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power, after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5 following student-led protests.

