Mamata demands crackdown on illegal encroachment by builders on govt land

Mamata demands crackdown on illegal encroachment by builders on govt land

Banerjee, who chaired an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, directed police to arrest all such builders in accordance with the law

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Banerjee expressed concern on fewer number of IAS officers serving in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alleging that government land was being encroached by builders from outside the state to build flats, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed officials who were sanctioning such illegal constructions.

Banerjee, who chaired an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, directed police to arrest all such builders in accordance with the law and, in a few cases, "attach their properties like the way the CBI and ED do."  She proposed forming a policy to impose penalties on those who were living in such flats for years.

"I am talking about illegal occupancy of land owned by state government departments such as panchayat, forest, and urban affairs. I do not want further encroachments. The culprits come from outside, construct flats illegally and then leave. Arrest them from wherever you can and impose 100 per cent penalty. Attach their property like the way ED and CBI do," she said.

 

She asserted that police would conduct a probe and all leaders behind such illegal practices be "blacklisted".

"Create a rational policy today. Impose penalty on those who are living there. Give them six months' time till June. For bigger buildings, the penalty will be 100 per cent, but economically backward people will get compensation. We are sympathetic towards them but not those who have done business," she said.

"Do not allow any political party leader to intervene. Blacklist all those who have given permission. Even if I had given any permission, blacklist me as well," she said.

"If some officer from the previous government is found involved in it, then decide on his pension," she said.

She nominated home secretary Nandini Chakraborty to head the committee, which would include IAS, IPS, WBCS, and WBPS officers.

Describing the state transport department as 'silent,' the Bengal CM pulled up transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, asking him about the steps taken to increase the frequency of public buses.

"The transport department has become silent. Have you ever paid any surprise visits? Have you seen the frequency of the buses? Go around Kolkata and take note of the frequency of the buses. Pay a visit to places around the city especially in front of hospitals and the IT sector," she said.

She also directed police to keep tabs on vehicles for speeding and implement a speed control system like the national highways.

The CM instructed agriculture marketing minister Becharam Manna to crack rackets allegedly controlling the 'prices of potatoes.'  Banerjee expressed concern on fewer number of IAS officers serving in the state.

"They are joining as IAS officers and leaving within six months. So, they must not join. Make them sign a contract that they will serve the government and not leave the state for any reason, and then only I will take them," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

