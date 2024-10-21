Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Israeli military apologises for strike that killed 3 Lebanese soldiers

Israeli military apologises for strike that killed 3 Lebanese soldiers

Israel's allies, war-weary residents of Gaza and others have expressed hope that Sinwar's death would pave the way for an end to the war

Israel strike

Representative image. Image: Bloomberg

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Israeli military apologised Monday for a strike that killed three Lebanese soldiers in southern Lebanon the previous day, saying it is not battling the country's military and its soldiers believed they were targeting a vehicle belonging to the Hezbollah militant group.

Last week, Hezbollah said it is entering a new phase in its fight against invading Israeli troops, as the region reckoned with the killing of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza. Sinwar was a chief architect of the attack on southern Israel that precipitated the latest escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Israel's allies, war-weary residents of Gaza and others have expressed hope that Sinwar's death would pave the way for an end to the war, but both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas have vowed to keep fighting until they achieve their goals.

Netanyahu has pledged to annihilate Hamas and recover dozens of hostages held by the group. Hamas says it will only release the captives in return for a lasting cease-fire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel's security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250. Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not distinguish combatants from civilians. The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its population of 2.3 million people.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

US envoy Hochstein to hold ceasefire talks with Lebanese officials

US flag, US, united states

US military says THAAD anti-missile system is 'in place' in Israel

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Lebanese flee amid blasts, Israel warns of strikes on Hezbollah finance arm

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel mourns killing of highest-ranking officer Ehsan Daqsa in war

Israel strike

Israeli strikes on Gaza leave at least 87 dead or missing: Palestine

Topics : israel Hezbollah West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon