Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists kill two VDG members in J&K's Kishtwar

Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists kill two VDG members in J&K's Kishtwar

Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, has claimed responsibility for the killings

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Representative Photo of Indian Army. | Source : PTI

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Village Defence Guards were shot dead by terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Ohli-Kuntwara, had gone to graze their cattle in Munzla Dhar forest in the Adhwari area, the officials said.

They said police parties fanned out after the pair of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) failed to return to their homes in the evening.

Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Reacting to the killings, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "We are firmly resolved to destroying all terror outfits and avenging this barbaric act.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Terrorists will have to pay heavy price: Manoj Sinha on Srinagar attack

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Number of terror attacks has fallen significantly in J&K: Rajnath Singh

Army, Jammu operation, Solider

Top LeT commander killed, 4 security personnel injured in J&K encounter

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Patrolling started in Depsang, to begin soon in Demchok: Rajnath Singh

Security forces,army,soilder

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Kishtwar Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists Terror attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon