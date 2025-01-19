Joe Biden says guns in Gaza have gone silent under ceasefire deal

US President Joe Biden says the guns in Gaza have gone silent under a ceasefire deal he outlined in May.
Biden spoke during a visit to a church in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Speaking of the hostages that were being released under the ceasefire, Biden said he had just received a call saying the three were being released.
Although he stressed that it was early and it wasn't immediately clear whether they were out of Gaza, Biden said: They appear to be in good health.
