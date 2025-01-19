Joe Biden says guns in Gaza have gone silent under ceasefire deal

Business Standard

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House as he gives his farewell address Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Washington. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

US President Joe Biden says the guns in Gaza have gone silent under a ceasefire deal he outlined in May.

Biden spoke during a visit to a church in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Speaking of the hostages that were being released under the ceasefire, Biden said he had just received a call saying the three were being released.

Although he stressed that it was early and it wasn't immediately clear whether they were out of Gaza, Biden said: They appear to be in good health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

