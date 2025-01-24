Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Leaders at Davos hail 'constructive optimism' despite divisions in world

Leaders at Davos hail 'constructive optimism' despite divisions in world

Many business leaders, world-class academics, top government officials and other elites on hand sought to cast an upbeat tone about economic prospects, efforts to end wars in places

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde responded to US President Donald Trump’s accusation of unfair trade treatment by EU by calling for negotiations and mutual respect

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde responded to US President Donald Trump’s accusation of unfair trade treatment by EU by calling for negotiations and mutual respect

AP Davos
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The European Central Bank's president responded Friday to US President Donald Trump's accusation of unfair trade treatment by the European Union by calling for negotiations and mutual respect rather than a focus purely on trans-Atlantic trade figures.

The comments by Christine Lagarde alluding to a US-EU rift offered a fitting final note at the World Economic Forum's weeklong meeting: Trump's return to the White House on Monday was on everyone's lips, overshadowing traditional Davos talk about issues like climate change, free trade and economic development.

Many business leaders, world-class academics, top government officials and other elites on hand sought to cast an upbeat tone about economic prospects, efforts to end wars in places like Ukraine and the Middle East, and technological progress.

 

Some human rights advocates insisted that the poor, war victims and struggling migrants shouldn't be forgotten.

Trump talks tariffs  Trump, in an video address and question-and-answer session on Thursday, said that the United States had "hundreds of billions of dollars of deficits with the EU and nobody's happy with it. And we're going to do something about it.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Trust, talent attracting investors to India: Ashwini Vaishnaw at Davos

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa at the World Economic Forum

Manchester United likely to kick off its India journey from Chennai

Donald Trump, Trump

Entire planet will be now peaceful, prosperous: Trump at WEF meet

Devendra Fadnavis

Signed 61 MoUs entailing investment of Rs 15.7 trn at Davos: Fadnavis

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Of 29 MoUs signed in Davos, only 1 co from outside India: Aaditya Thackeray

Lagarde noted his focus on the US trade deficit, but said decision-makers should look deeper at the details.

You have to look at the good exchanges, you have to look at the services exchanges, you have to look at the capital account, she said. It cannot just be black and white. What is true is that there has to be negotiation.

"Some countries are in a stronger position than others, but we all need each other, Lagarde added.

Tariffs weren't popular in Davos: Economic policymakers and trade officials warned that they could backfire and fan inflation.

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, echoed Lagarde by saying that trade patterns show the benefits of open relationships, and countries that fare best are ones "that are friends with everybody.

An intensified trans-Atlantic competition, despite calls for cooperation, belied an overall upbeat mood among many business leaders in Davos who are looking for economic growth, fewer regulations, lower taxes and greater efficiencies through technologies like artificial intelligence another key theme to the week.

Optimism for some, obliviousness for others  Rich Lesser, global chairman of Boston Consulting Group, a leading management advisory firm, noted a strong US economy and investment flowing in, but acknowledged the high uncertainty is tariffs and cited risks of both inflation and further budget deficits that could drive up interest rates.

As for Europe, he said he came away more optimistic from this week.

The first stage to fixing something is awareness, Lesser said. He sensed more understanding among European government leaders about the need for competitiveness in Europe, the need to undertake reform, (and) the need to make some hard changes that still, politically, will be hard.

Critics insisted that talk of constructive optimism a buzzword among many this week was overblown.

Amnesty chief says 'we can't hide our faces in the sand'  Agns Callamard, the secretary-general of Amnesty International, said that the reception to Trump among many elites in Davos was very striking, adding: "There is almost not a negative word that is being uttered about what he is planning to do.

In Davos, where luxury suites, Champagne-doused parties and custom-tailored suits abound far from the suffering around the world there is a real determination not to see Trump 2.0 as a threat to peace and to prosperity, she said.

Whether it will be peace and security for the climate refugees; for the migrants fleeing Venezuela; for the Sudanese in the midst of crimes against humanity; for the Palestinians in Gaza living in rubbles: That is questionable, Callamard said.

We cannot hide our faces in the sand, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Israel, India-Israel

JP Singh appointed India's new ambassador to Israel amid West Asia crisis

EAM Jaishankar meets Indonesian president Subianto ahead of Republic Day

EAM Jaishankar meets Indonesian president Subianto ahead of Republic Day

Security Personals deployed outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi after tension at India-Pakistan border on Wednesday/PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR

SGPC delegation meets Pak's High Commission over visa issues for Sikhs

Saif Ali Khan attacker

Father of accused alleges son being framed in Saif stabbing case

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh CM

China's mega hydropower project threatens water security: Arunachal CM

Topics : Davos trump davos world leaders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon