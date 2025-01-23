Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Of 29 MoUs signed in Davos, only 1 co from outside India: Aaditya Thackeray

Of 29 MoUs signed in Davos, only 1 co from outside India: Aaditya Thackeray

Thackeray said the Davos trip of CM Fadnavis seems to be "totally misaligned" by his office

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Thackeray said it was hilarious to see the entire department and officers of that ministry to be part of the delegation in Davos while the minister himself being dropped from it. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday targeted the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, saying that of the 29 investment MoUs signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, only one company is from outside India. The annual five-day meeting of the WEF is underway in Davos, Switzerland from January 20. CM Fadnavis is attending the meeting with a state delegation.

In a post on X, Thackeray said the Davos trip of CM Fadnavis seems to be "totally misaligned" by his office. "Out of the MoUs for proposed investment signed with 29 companies, only 1 is from outside of India. The rest are all Indian or having HQs/bases in India," he said.

 

"Of the 29 companies, 20 are based in Maharashtra, 15 of which are in Mumbai where the @CMOMaharashtra is located," the MLA from Worli in Mumbai said. The state government has said that some 54 MoUs were inked in Davos until Wednesday with an investment of Rs 15.70 lakh crore. Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also handles the Urban Development Department, Thackeray said it was hilarious to see the entire department and officers of that ministry to be part of the delegation in Davos while the minister himself being dropped from it "in favour of another minister" (an apparent reference to Industries Minister Uday Samant) from his party. Davos is the most amazing place for building global relations for a state, with so many amazingly talented individuals and organisations coming together, he said. The question really is, what is the point of asking all of these 28 companies to sign MoUs in Davos, when the time in Davos could have been better utilised by the chief minister for international relations with other visiting dignitaries, companies, entrepreneurs, Thackeray added. "What's the point of being busy within ourselves when the CM could have an outreach to the world, for Maharashtra?" Thackeray said. Why could 'Magnetic Maharashtra' (investment summit) not be held, just like it hasn't been held since mid-2022, and have all these companies sign MoUs here, he asked. "I humbly urge the CM to do all these important MoUs from within our country in Maharashtra itself, inviting the world over, instead of doing it there and not meeting the world," he said. It will also be good if the state government can work with the WEF in bringing a summer Davos/mid year Davos to Maharashtra- something we had started pitching in May 2022, the former minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Flag

Republic Day 2025: Chief Guest, theme, history, significance and more

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

India's heritage inspires world: Rahul on Stalin's 'iron age' remark

Highway, Road

NHAI to spend over Rs 15,000 crore on Uttar Pradesh highways upgrade

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

LIVE news: HPCL reports Q3 net profit at Rs 3,023 cr, revenue at Rs 1.10 trillion

Modi, Narendra Modi

Centre's 1,200 e-buses running in Delhi, more to be introduced: PM Modi

Topics : World Economic Forum Maharashtra Davos Aaditya Thackeray

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon