Major General A P S Bal takes charge as GOC of Delta force in J-K

"Major General APS Bal, SM (Sena Medal) assumed the command as GOC CIF (Delta)," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X

Major General A P S Bal took charge as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Counter-Insurgency Force 'Delta' in the Chenab Valley region of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

He succeeds Major General Upkar Chander.

"Major General APS Bal, SM (Sena Medal) assumed the command as GOC CIF (Delta)," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

He honoured bravehearts by laying a wreath at the war memorial here and extended his best wishes to all ranks, encouraging them to uphold the highest standards of operational preparedness at all times, it said.

Based in Batote, the Delta force was raised on September 5, 1994. It has been instrumental in countering terrorism in the Chenab Valley districts of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban.

 

Topics : Army Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

