EAM Jaishankar meets Australian Dy PM & Defence Minister Richard Marles

Prior to that, the EAM co-chaired the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

EAM co-chaired the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Canberra
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday shared perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional developments with Australian Deputy Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles here.

Jaishankar is on a five day visit to Australia and scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks.

Pleased to meet DPM & Defence Minister @RichardMarlesMP today. Spoke about the strong momentum in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Shared perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional developments, Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting with Marles.

Australia and India along with Japan and the US are part of the QUAD bloc, an important platform vis-a-vis Pacific region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

